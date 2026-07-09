3000 LPG cylinders swept away into Patalganga river in Raigad after HPCL plant wall collapses; Watch viral video

A video is going viral where approximately 3,000 gas cylinders from an HPCL bottling plant being swept away into the Patalganga River.

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3000 LPG cylinders swept away into Patalganga river in Raigad after HPCL plant wall collapses; Watch viral video(Photo: https://x.com/CollectorRaigad/)

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra hampered normal lives on Thursday. Heavy rainfall has continued to batter several parts of Maharashtra over the past week, triggering floods, waterlogging, and overflowing rivers. Raigad remains among the worst-hit districts, with widespread flooding affecting normal life and prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral across social media platforms where around 3000 LPG cylinders were swept away by floodwaters after a protective wall at the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Maharashtra’s Raigad district collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Were 3000 LPG cylinders swept away into the Patalganga River in Raigad?

The video was shared by the Raigad District Collector under the name @CollectorRaigad on X. The Raigad District Collector wrote, “Important Alert | Raigad Due to heavy rainfall, approximately 3,000 LPG cylinders (filled and empty) have been swept away into the Patalganga River from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant (Chawne, Panvel) — District Collector Kishan Jawale.”

Also Read: IMD Weather update: Delhi under Orange alert, Mumbai grapples with monsoon havoc; Isolated heavy rain likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO



The short clip circulating on social media platforms showed hundreds of gas cylinders floating in the swollen Patalganga River, drawing large crowds of onlookers who recorded the unusual sight from a nearby bridge. As per the officials, relentless rainfall caused the plant’s protective boundary wall to give way, allowing floodwaters to enter the facility, news agency IANS reported. The powerful current carried away thousands of LPG cylinders, which were washed into the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek.

According to the district administration, some of the cylinders may still contain LPG, prompting authorities to issue a public safety advisory. Several citizens were seen recording footage of the floating cylinders from a bridge.

What advisory did Raigad Collector Kishan Javle issue?

Raigad Collector Kishan Javle urged residents not to touch, collect, or attempt to use any cylinders found floating in the river or washed ashore. He even urged the citizens to immediately inform the authorities or hand over the cylinders to designated collection points.

#WATCH | Raigad, Maharashtra: Floodwaters have washed away LPG cylinders from a bottling plant into the Patalganga River; the administration has issued an advisory. (Source: Police Inspector, Khalapur) pic.twitter.com/1PPGqgbiR6 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026

Residents can deposit the recovered cylinders directly at the HPCL plant, any nearby HPCL dealer, the Tehsildar Office in Khalapur, the Tehsildar Office in the concerned area, or the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). The administration has advised people against storing the cylinders in their homes or handling them without proper safety measures.

Also Read : Gurugram Rains Update: Heavy downpours lash parts of city, trigger massive traffic congestion and Waterlogging

“There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition. Picking them up, opening them, or taking them home out of curiosity or for use could be extremely dangerous,” the collector was quoted as saying by IANS.

शहर आणि उपनगरांमध्ये आकाश सामान्यतः ढगाळ राहील. अधूनमधून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरूपाचा तर काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता आहे. तसेच, विजांचा कडकडाट आणि अधूनमधून ताशी ४०-५० कि.मी. वेगाने सोसाट्याचा वारा वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे. ——— Generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to… pic.twitter.com/aYOFv8mym5 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2026

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s tweet, “The sky in the city and suburbs will generally remain cloudy. There is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall, while heavy downpours are likely at some places. Additionally, there is a chance of thunder and lightning along with occasional gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 kmph.”