31-second viral video of Arun Jaitley Stadium angers netizens – What’s the controversy?

In the viral video of Arun Jaitley stadium, vendors were allegedly seen refilling soft drinks bottles with left over drinks. The 30-second clip has caused anger among cricket fans on social media platforms. The clip was recorded during the Netherlands vs Namibia match.

31-Second Arun Jaitley Stadium Viral Video: A video clip of Arun Jaitley Stadium has gone viral on the internet like wildfire and has ignited a debate on social media platforms over trusting vendors. In the 31-second video, some soft drinks vendors are seen refilling 2-litre bottles with alleged leftover drinks collected from used glasses. This has angered netizens and put the credibility of vendors at stake, who are authorised by the DDCA to sell soft drinks and snacks inside the stadium to people.

Some spectators recorded the video, which is from the Group A Netherlands vs Namibia match that was played on February 10 at the prominent Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

As the cricket fever grips the entire nation with the ongoing T20 World Cup, it is the responsibility of BCCI and the respective associations to ensure that proper hygiene protocols are followed by the stadium staff and vendors, especially when fans from all over the world are set to visit India for the matches.

Watch The Viral Video Here

BEWARE ⚠️ The leftovers of soft drink #ThumbsUp in paper-cups are being poured into large pet bottles and sold later. This video is recorded from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi! pic.twitter.com/ET0cqWPOIk — Deepu (@deepu_drops) February 11, 2026



Amid the T20 World Cup fever that grips cricket fanatics across the country, the video has surfaced on social media platforms, igniting an online debate. People are saying that it is the responsibility of the BCCI and the respective association that the vendors and the stadium staff should follow the proper hygiene protocols.

Notably, the cricket associations have always received sharp criticism from people over highly overpriced items inside the stadium. But even after paying triple the amount, people are getting unhygienic food. Such unhygienic practices by stadium vendors put people’s health at tremendous risk.

Namibia Captain Raise Questions On ICC’s Scheduling

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus raised questions over organisers’ scheduling when the team was not provided the slot for under-light practice before the night match. The Namibian cricket team was not given a slot to practice under floodlights. On the other hand, the Indian cricket team was given two slots ahead of the match.

Canada is given a slot to practice under floodlights even though their match is scheduled in daylight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

