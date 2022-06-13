Viral News: 35 in English, 36 in Maths and 38 in Science. Would you believe us if we told you these are the marks of an IAS officer? No? Absolutely not? Well, we are glad to inform you that it’s a 100% true. Tushar D Sumera, district collector of Bharuch in Gujarat, has shared his Class 10 marksheet on Twitter in a bid to encourage students who are waiting for their board results.Also Read - Holy Cow! 7 UP Govt Doctors Engaged to Care For Fatehpur DM Anupriya Dubey’s Sick Bovine

And as it could be seen in the marksheet, Sumera scored just the passing marks in his Class 10 board results. He got 35 marks in English, 36 in Mathematics and 38 in Science. A picture of Sumera along with the report card, which was a little blurred, was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Men Dance on Kala Chashma, Wedding Guests Go Crazy. Watch

भरूच के कलेक्टर तुषार सुमेरा ने अपनी दसवीं की मार्कशीट शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें दसवीं में सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स आए थे. उनके 100 में अंग्रेजी में 35, गणित में 36 और विज्ञान में 38 नंबर आए थे. ना सिर्फ पूरे गांव में बल्कि उस स्कूल में यह कहा गया कि यह कुछ नहीं कर सकते. pic.twitter.com/uzjKtcU02I — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 11, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sings Coke Studio Song Pasoori While Cooking in the Kitchen. Watch

“Sharing his marksheet, Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera has said that he scored only passing marks in class 10 board exams. Out of 100, he got only 35 in English and 36 in Maths. Not only in the entire village but also at his school, he was told that he can’t do anything,” the post read.

Tushar Sumera thanked Sharan for his post on the micro-blogging site. Sumera became an IAS officer in 2012. He completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination, as reported by NDTV.