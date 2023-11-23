Home

Viral

’37 Ways To Die’: 21-Year-Old Content Creator Shares Video On Instagram, TikTok

’37 Ways To Die’: 21-Year-Old Content Creator Shares Video On Instagram, TikTok

A 21-year-old content creator shares a video on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok which is captioned 'I now have 37 more ways to die'. Know what this viral video is all about..

37 Ways To Die, Video Shared By Content Creator Joanne Fan

New Delhi: Social media is one of the biggest medium for us to interact with each other and there a lot of people who use these platforms as a source of income; these social media platforms are the professions of content creators. The content creators and/or influencers impact and influence the lives of thousands and thousands of people with their content. There are some creators and videos, that instantly become viral and reach people across borders and continents. Recently, a 21-year-old content creator, Joanne Fan shared a video on Instagram and TikTok which speaks of ‘37 Ways To Die‘. What is this video about and what exactly is the content creator trying to say, read more to find out..

Trending Now

Content Creator Shares Video Captioned ‘I Now Have 37 More Ways To Die’

As mentioned earlier, a 21-year-old content creator from Seoul, Korea, Joanne Fan has shared a video on Instagram and TikTok which is captioned, ‘I now have 37 more ways to die’. The video actually reveals her extensive allergies, i.e., a list of food items that she is allergic to and also trigger her eczema. The caption however is not serious but given in a fun manner.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by justjoanne fan 安安 (@joanneffan)

Here’s What The Video By Joanne Fan Is About

In this video, Joanne Fan has shared that nuts and seafood are among the various food items that trigger her allergy. She also says that she has mentioned only 37 allergies because that is her favourite number but the actual number is a lot higher. In the video, she further said, “Some fruits I didn’t think I was allergic to showed reactions on the back-test like grapefruit and more severe allergies caused a bigger dot reaction than the smaller ones – but they were still there.”

Despite sharing the video with a caption related to death, Joanne Fan has also made it clear that she earlier also had made a similar joke with her ‘new ways to die on my back-test video’ but her intention is to make light of her condition and that she is not actually stressed about her allergies and illness.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.