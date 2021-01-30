In a fascinating discovery, Canada’s Lucara Diamond has unearthed a 378-carat top white diamond in southern African country Botswana. The company based in Vancouver, Canada, has described the diamond as “magnificent and superb.”The intact diamond was discovered on January 15, 2021, and consists of 341 carats. Also Read - The Next Pandemic? Scientist Who Discovered Ebola Warns That New Deadly 'Disease X' Could Hit Humans Soon!

Notably, it's the 55th diamond greater than 200 carats to be recovered from the open-pit Karowe Mine since it began commercial operations in 2012. The 341-carat diamond was recovered over the holiday period from the milling of ore sourced from the southwestern quadrant of the South Lobe M/PK(S) unit, the company announced on Twitter.

Can you guess the price of this incredible beauty? Aper an analyst, the diamond is estimated to be valued at over $15 million (a whopping Rs 110 crore)!

Eira Thomas, Lucara CEO said in a media statement: “This superb 378-carat diamond is our second +300 carat recovery so far this year, marking a strong early start to 2021. The 378 carat joins a rare and special lineage of exceptional, high-value diamonds recovered at Karowe and continues to highlight the wonderful diamond potential of Botswana”.

See what Lucara Diamond President and CEO, Eira Thomas, had to say about Lucara's latest diamond recovery👇

”Continued and consistent recovery of large diamonds, such as the 378 carat and 341 carat stones, comes at a critical time and provides continued strength and additional foundation to the opportunity to finance and build the underground expansion at Karowe that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026. We look forward to a safe, productive and busy 2021, Thomas added.

A year ago, Lucara had recovered a 127 carat, top white gem diamond from the Karowe Mine.