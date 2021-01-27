Though air travel is an effective mode of transportation, it comes with its own rules and regulations. For example, airlines around the world have a strict baggage limit and if any traveller exceeds it, he/she has to pay an extra fee. Troublesome, right? A similar thing recently happened at an airport in Kunming in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, where four travellers were carrying a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms. Also Read - Man Hides at Airport for Nearly 90 Days, Tells this Reason to Police

However, when they reached the airport, they found out that they would have to pay a total of 300 yuan (Rs 3,384) as an extra baggage fee if they wish to take the oranges along with them. Not willing to pay the extra money, they ended up eating all the fruits!

Yes, we are not kidding! The man named Wang and his colleagues decided that the fee was too expensive for them to pay and instead, decided to eat the oranges right there at the airport.

“We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes,” Wang told Global Times.

However, they had to face the repercussions of this unusual diet as they started to suffer from ulcers in their mouths.“We never want to have oranges again,” exclaimed Wang.

The incident has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, with many being amused at their jugaad, while others laughing at their stupidity.

“Couldn’t they pack the oranges into four pieces of hand luggage and carry them into the cabin?”