New Delhi: In the wake of farmers’ protests, many individuals, families and groups are coming forward to arrange food and ration for them at Delhi-Ghazipur border. In one such heartfelt gesture, young children have come out in support of protesting farmers for who they donated money collected in their ‘gullaks’ or piggy banks. Also Read - Noticed Colourful 'Pagris' at Farmers' Protest? This Punjab Man Has Been Tying Turbans on Farmers For Free!

Notably, four children named Tia Malik, Dev Malik, Prince Chaudhary, and Avni Chaudhary travelled from Meerut to Ghazipur border on Monday to show their solidarity, according to an IANS report. These children who had collected money in their piggy banks for months, handed it over to encourage the farmers.

These four children are aged from 7 to 13 years, and study in class VI, VI and VIII.

Prince Chaudhary told IANS, “We have come here from Meerut to encourage farmers. I have been collecting money in my piggy bank for 6 months which I have given to the farmers.”

Vikas, who brought all four children to the Ghazipur border, works a government job. He told IANS, “The farmers are fighting for our future. The four children have come here to encourage them. We all support the farmers.”