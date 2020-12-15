New Delhi: In the wake of farmers’ protests, many individuals, families and groups are coming forward to arrange food for agitating farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border. One such little helper is a four-year-old Rehaan who came with his father to help distribute biscuits and bananas to the protesting farmers on Sunday. Also Read - Farmers Protest LIVE: Union Minister Says Government Ready to Accept Farmers' Suggestions; RAF Deployed at Singhu Border

Rehaan’s father Mehtab Alam said he has been coming to the site of protest daily from nearby Vaishali from the past 10 days. Also Read - Farmers Observe Day-long Hunger Strike Over Farm Laws, Govt Says Ready to Hold Talks Again | Key Points

“We are distributing snacks as I come from a farmer’s family in Bihar. There are so many farmers and we felt they must be facing problems so we try to come to the venue daily and help them,” Alam told ANI. Alam added that his son wanted to accompany him to the protest site to distribute bananas and biscuits. Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Engage in Twitter Spat Over Farm Bills Issue

Alam said he earns Rs 20,000 per month and he purchases food items for distribution from his income.

“I feel delighted and my father would be proud and happy to see my effort.”

The protest by farmers against three recently enacted farm laws entered the 19th day on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

The farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. They have rejected Centre’s proposals for amendments to the laws and are insisting on their repeal.