Trending News: A four-year-old boy from London is the first Sikh model to be featured by British luxury fashion brand Burberry. Sahib Singh was recently featured in a 'back to school' ad for the high-end brand's children collection. The photos posted by Burberry on its Instagram showed Sahib standing with a beige teddy bear in his hand while wearing a beige puffer jacket covered with teddy bears. Along with the Burberry jacket, Sahib was wearing a black patka, beige shorts, cardigan, socks, and white sneakers. The boy truly looked adorable in his high fashion look from Autumn-Winter '22 collection.

The photos and a video from the shoot were also shared on Sahib's Instagram handle, which is managed by his parents.

“Bursting with pride for our little Singh! He had so much fun at this shoot and we really loved meeting everyone on set. Being part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is incredible and to be the first ‘patka’ wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an amazing achievement for our little 4-year-old and the Sikh community,” reads the caption of the post.

The account also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sahib from the Burberry ad shoot.

Desi netizens were elated after seeing the photos of Burberry’s first Sikh child model and expressed how proud it made them. Netizens lauded Burberry for being inclusive and said it is a win for representation. The viral photos soon made their way to Twitter, where proud Indian expressed how this ad is a celebration of diversity.

“4-year-old Sahib Singh from London has become a viral superstar for Burberry overnight. Their first Sikh children’s model & the first to wear a patka (head covering) – a massive leap in representation!” a user wrote. “Sada nikka sher representing got me smiling ear to ear,” another user wrote.

Another user commented, “What a handsome little boy. Burberry has chosen a Sikh child to advertise its children’s clothes, which is a sign of recognition of their unique identity.”

What are your thoughts on this?