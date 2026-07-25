40-second viral video: Sonam Wangchuk’s hospital video goes viral, Safdarjung says…

A viral video shows activist Sonam Wangchuk confronting a police officer inside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and accusing him of harassment while attempting to leave, has gone viral on the internet.

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40-second viral video: Sonam Wangchuk’s hospital video goes viral, Safdarjung says… | Image: X

Viral Hospital Video Of Wangchuk Sparks Buzz: Amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, a video of social activist Sonam Wangchuk has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The video features Wangchuk’s final moments inside Safdarjung Hospital, where the Delhi Police took him from the Jantar Mantar protest site for treatment on July 18. In the 40-second clip, the social activist can be seen furious, confronting a police officer and accusing him of ‘harassment’ while leaving the hospital. The video was recorded on July 21, when the Delhi High Court instructed the police to shift Wangchuk to a hospital of his choice.

Also Read: CJP protest: 18 Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Supreme Court, Khan Market, to remain shut, check full list here

Watch Viral Videos Here

What happened to Sonam Wangchuk now why he is doing all this acting yet?? All these doctors and police are to take care of him doesn’t he understand that?? pic.twitter.com/n5CZUV3fwM — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 25, 2026

Safdarjung Hospital Issued Clarification

Following the incident, Safdarjung Hospital issued a clarification and said that the viral video was recorded before the High Court’s written order. In the clip, Wangchuk can be seen walking through a state-run hospital corridor with his wife, who is seen carrying his belongings.

Also Read: CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi must apologise to students, Centre to hold 3rd round of talks today

Cop Tried To Stop Sonam Wangchuk

In the video, a cop can be seen trying to stop the social activist, ostensibly to prevent him from leaving.

Furious Wangchuk said to the cop, “Ask them to arrest me. I am a free citizen.”

“You all are harassing me. If I die of stress, it will be your responsibility,” he further said.

The police officer can be seen telling Wangchuk that he was not trying to harass him. However, the social activist continues to walk towards the exit.

“You are keeping me here for no reason for three hours on the 24th day of my hunger strike,” Wangchuk said.