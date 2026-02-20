  • Home
41-second viral video: Woman harasses elderly mother, pulls her hair, internet says ‘Narak Me Bhi…’

41-second viral video: A viral video shows a daughter allegedly assaulting her elderly mother at home. The video has sparked massive outrage on the internet.

Published: February 20, 2026 1:56 PM IST
By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai
viral video
41-Second Viral Video: A disturbing video has surfaced from Haryana in which a woman can be seen harassing and assaulting her elderly mother in her own home. The 41-second clip has triggered massive outrage online, raising serious concerns about elder abuse. In the clip, the daughter can be seen physically attacking and abusing her elderly mother. She pulls her hair and manhandles her in the clip, while the elderly woman appears distressed.

