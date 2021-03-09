In a bizarre incident, a 41-year-old unemployed Oxford graduate has dragged his parents to court in a bid to force them to pay him financial support for life. The man, identified as Faiz Siddiqui, claims that he is entirely dependent on his wealthy parents, who are based in Dubai. As for the reason for suing them, he says that is entitled to claim maintenance from them due to his health issues, Daily Mail reported. He further claims that without the money from his mum and dad, his human rights would be violated. Also Read - Unable to Afford Elder Daughter's Treatment, Andhra Parents Sell Their 12-year-old Child For 10K

Notably, Siddiqui who has a law degree from Oxford University is a trained lawyer and has even worked for a series of law firms. However, he has been unemployed since 2011. Three years back, he even tried to sue Oxford University over his failure to get a first-class degree, claiming the teaching was inadequate and had harmed his career.

According to The Sun, Siddiqui’s parents Rakshanda and Javed, have let him live rent-free at a £1 million flat they own in London’s Hyde Park for the last 20 years. Not only that, his parents have also been providing him with more than £400-a-week in addition to helping him with his bills. However, his parents now want to cut his financial support after a family dispute. Not taking this decision lightly, he sued his parents arguing that he is entitled to a lifelong maintenance grant.

The case against his parents claiming maintenance was thrown out last year by a family court judge, and it will now be heard at the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, the family’s lawyer, Justin Warshaw QC, told The Sun: ‘These long-suffering parents have their own view of what is suitable provision for their ”difficult, demanding and pertinacious” son.’