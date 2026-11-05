43-second viral video: Woman employee dances to Bollywood song in front of foreign guest, sparks debate over professionalism – WATCH

A viral video showing a woman employee dancing to a Bollywood song in front of a foreign guest has sparked a debate online over workplace professionalism.

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43-second viral video: Woman employee dances to Bollywood song in front of foreign guest, sparks debate over professionalism - WATCH | image; x

Viral Video: A video of a woman employee dancing to a Bollywood song at her workplace has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, triggering a debate on social media platforms. The woman gave a dance performance in front of a foreign guest. However, this has ignited a debate on the internet, as several netizens questioned her professionalism while another section defended her, saying it’s a part of a festive celebration.

What Does The Video Show?

In the video, the female employee, donning a yellow saree, can be seen grooving to the song – Shakira from the film Welcome 2 Karachi. Other employees can also be seen in festive outfits, cheering and clapping as she performed.

A foreign woman can also be seen seated in front of the employee and recording her performance. According to several social media accounts, the foreigner was “American boss” of the employee.

Please Note: India.com could not independently confirm the foreign woman’s identity or her professional connection with the employee.

Watch The Viral Video Here

She is just dancing infront of white American boss to get one soan papdi . This really looks ugly when one shows their cringeness to white boss . https://t.co/gost37kbnT — Pankaj (@Ragepkj1) November 4, 2026

Woman’s Dance Performance Divides Internet

The video went viral on social media platforms like wildfire. X users shared their thoughts in the comment section. Several users criticised the woman employee’s dance performance, raising questions about welcoming foreign guests with song and dance at workplaces.

“Aren’t they embarrassed to do this at the workplace? Don’t they have any self-respect? Have you ever seen foreign women dancing in front of their employers,” an X user questioned.

“The concerned corporate seems to have no standards of business conduct. Showcasing an Indian programme is good, but the choice of music, attire and performance matters. This was a pathetic show by the HR department,” another user raised question.

“This has to stop. Treat guests with respect, but don’t cross the line,” a user urge for a balance between hospitality and professionalism.

Some users questioned the culture of seeking approval from foreign bosses: “Indians should come out of this slave-like mentality of pampering others and start innovating.”

“Stop these song-and-dance performances and traditional welcomes for customers and bosses, whether Indian or foreign. Be professional,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, a section of users defended the woman, saying that the video was being taken out of context.