43-second viral video: Woman employee dances to Bollywood song in front of foreign guest, sparks debate over professionalism – WATCH

Viral Video: A video of a woman employee dancing to a Bollywood song at her workplace has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, triggering a debate on social media platforms. The woman gave a dance performance in front of a foreign guest. However, this has ignited a debate on the internet, as several netizens questioned her professionalism while another section defended her, saying it’s a part of a festive celebration.
In the video, the female employee, donning a yellow saree, can be seen grooving to the song – Shakira from the film Welcome 2 Karachi. Other employees can also be seen in festive outfits, cheering and clapping as she performed.
A foreign woman can also be seen seated in front of the employee and recording her performance. According to several social media accounts, the foreigner was “American boss” of the employee.
Please Note: India.com could not independently confirm the foreign woman’s identity or her professional connection with the employee.
She is just dancing infront of white American boss to get one soan papdi .
This really looks ugly when one shows their cringeness to white boss . https://t.co/gost37kbnT
— Pankaj (@Ragepkj1) November 4, 2026
The video went viral on social media platforms like wildfire. X users shared their thoughts in the comment section. Several users criticised the woman employee’s dance performance, raising questions about welcoming foreign guests with song and dance at workplaces.
Meanwhile, a section of users defended the woman, saying that the video was being taken out of context.
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