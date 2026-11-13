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It’s ALIVE! 44-second viral video shows children using giant python as playground slide

Social media users were shocked to see the children using the giant reptile's body as a slide instead of staying away from it.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 13, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
vifral video python snake
It’s ALIVE! 44-second viral video shows children using giant python as playground slide | image; x

Vira Video: There are a majority of people who have shivers even after thinking about snakes and reptiles. And it is totally understandable, as serpents have terrified humans for centuries because of their aggressive nature and deadly poison. They are the reason for several human deaths every year across the world. However, the majority of times, we are the culprits. But what if we say that a few kids play with a 20-foot giant python? Yes, it’s for real. A video has surfaced on the internet recently, in which a group of children in Indonesia is playing with the giant python.

Watch the viral video here

Read more: Tiger vs snake: Watch predator grabs serpent and then…, video goes viral on internet

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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