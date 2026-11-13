It’s ALIVE! 44-second viral video shows children using giant python as playground slide

Vira Video: There are a majority of people who have shivers even after thinking about snakes and reptiles. And it is totally understandable, as serpents have terrified humans for centuries because of their aggressive nature and deadly poison. They are the reason for several human deaths every year across the world. However, the majority of times, we are the culprits. But what if we say that a few kids play with a 20-foot giant python? Yes, it’s for real. A video has surfaced on the internet recently, in which a group of children in Indonesia is playing with the giant python.

Kids turn a giant python into a playground slide

In Indonesia, children turned an enormous snake into their own amusement park ride — sliding down its body, sitting on top of it, and running around it. All while adults calmly stood nearby, filming with their phones.

Judging by the footage, it’s a reticulated python — one of the largest and most dangerous snakes in the world. It’s not venomous, but it can constrict and even swallow an adult human.

The scariest part of this video isn’t even the giant snake — it’s that nobody around seems remotely concerned.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 9, 2026