Hyderabad: A community pandal at Esamiya Bazaar in Hyderabad has installed a 45-foot-tall idol of Goddess Durga made of eco-friendly products. The gigantic idol is made up of materials like made of grass, clay, red sand, and water paint. The idol has nine faces and nine pairs of hands, signifying the deity's nine forms.

Gulab Srinivas Gangaputra, who is the organiser of the pandal where the idol is installed, said it took 22 workers and 35 days to erect the idol. made of grass, clay, red sand, and water paint. “The idol is made of grass, clay, red sand, and water paint. 22 artists worked for 35 days to make this idol,” Gangaputra told ANI.

Telangana: A 45 feet tall eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga has been installed at a pandal in Esamiya Bazaar, Hyderabad "The idol is made of grass, clay, red sand, & water paint. 22 artists worked for 35 days to make this idol," said pandal organiser Gulab Srinivas Gangaputra pic.twitter.com/AONnEnrENV — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

The pictures of the pandal have gone viral, with people appreciating the initiative. “Amazing. An eco-friendly idol is what’s needed. Idols made of plaster of Paris & using non eco-friendly colours damages our ecosystem & our other Mata – Prithvi mata,” a user said.

Amazing !! An eco-friendly idol is whats needed Idols made of plaster of Paris & using non eco-friendly colours damages our ecosystem & our other Mata – Prithvi mata 🙏🙏 — Pallavi (@pallavict) October 12, 2021

Jai Mata di — Kamesh Mandal (@KameshMandal10) October 13, 2021

The festival of Navratri which started from October 7 is being celebrated with great fervour cross the country. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra, which marks the defeat of 10-headed Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.