46-second Viral Video: Why this Bihari woman goes viral in London, wins internet with….

Viral Video: A woman known as Goriya Devi has gone viral on the internet for selling samosas on the streets of London.

46-second Viral Video: Indian street foods are getting famous across the world, with foodies across the world liking the sweet and savoury taste of these snacks. When we talk about Indian street food, Samosa tops the list. It is one of the most consumed and loved street foods of the country, and resisting it is almost impossible. And when the crunchy snack is served with sweet and tangy chutney, it is impossible for any Indian to resist it. But what happens when people in London start praising the fast food then? An Instagram video has gone viral on the internet, which features a woman selling Bihari samosas on the picturesque streets of London. Goriya Devi sells Bihari samosas to people of London with her desi attire and charm. Her video of selling samosas has gone viral like wildfire, garnering millions of views. Let’s know more about Goriya Devi and her delicious samosas.

What Does The Video Show?

In the 46-seond clip, the woman can be seen donning an apron and cap, which she paired with a black shirt and a dhoti. She can be seen chanting “Samosa Samosa!” as people stare at the desi delight.

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bihari Samosa UK (@biharisamosa.uk)

