New Delhi: Today, India is observing the 46th anniversary of its first peaceful nuclear test in Rajasthan’s Pokhran, codenamed the ‘Smiling Buddha’. It was on May 18, 1974, that India displayed its nuclear prowess by successfully conducting its first nuclear test. Also Read - National Technology Day: PM Modi Remembers the Historic Pokhran Test, Hails Indian Scientists & Engineers

The nuclear test by India made it the sixth country, the only one outside the five members of UN Security Council – US, Soviet Union, United Kingdom, France, and China to achieve the feat, thereby establishing our country as a nuclear power.

Raja Ramanna, who was then the director of India’s premier nuclear research institute Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) supervised the crucial test which was conducted under the leadership of PM Indira Gandhi.

Here are some interesting facts about the test:

-India tested its first fission bomb, a nuclear weapon that had the explosion power similar to the bomb dropped by the USA in Hiroshima, Japan.

-The test was named ‘Smiling Buddha’ because it was conducted on Buddha Purnima that year.

-The message conveyed by Raja Ramanna, to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also said, “The Budda has finally smiled.”

-A team of 75 scientists and engineers, led by Raja Ramanna, PK Iyengar, Rajagopala Chidambaram, and others had worked on it from 1967 to 1974

-The test made international headlines because India had become the first non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to conduct such a test

Twitter celebrates the historic day

On the occasion, many leaders and citizens alike took to Twitter to remember the glorious day:

On this day in 1974 India conducted its first nuclear test,#SmilingBuddha under the leadership of then PM Smt #IndiraGandhi ji & with the untiring efforts & contribution of our scientists & military officers. My tributes to them,who wrote a new chapter in India’s nuclear journey. pic.twitter.com/LZ677BeLGm — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 18, 2020

Today, in 1974 under the leadership of Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji India created history by conducting its first peaceful Nuclear Test, the #SmilingBuddha in Pokhran. pic.twitter.com/665MBf1Dla — Congress, Minority Department (@INCMinority) May 18, 2020

Exactly 46 years ago, a new chapter began in India’s nuclear journey – Smiling Buddha India became the first country,outside the 5 permanent UNSC members, to conduct a nuclear test Our tributes to the leadership of our scientists,military officers and Indiraji for this feat pic.twitter.com/lXog0mx6yz — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 18, 2020

India conducted its first nuclear test on 18 May 1974 at Pokhran code named 'Smiling Buddha' under the leadership of Smt Indra Gandhi ji. The day will always be marked in history as an important landmark towards India becoming a nuclear power. @PankajPuniaINC @rohanrgupta pic.twitter.com/hKtxdZcYiW — अल्का लाम्बा India (@AlkaLambaIndia) May 18, 2020

May 18 is a great day in the history of #NuclearPowerofIndia. On 18 May 1974 India conducted the first nuclear bomb test at #Pokhran, Rajasthan in the official code name #SmilingBuddha . pic.twitter.com/bzi2mGcbbx — RSM Bhavnagar (@BhavnagarRsm) May 18, 2020

RT IYC "Despite pressure from the international community, a defiant & fierce PM Smt Indira Gandhi's administration put India on the global map as a nuclear power. On this day, the Smiling Buddha operation was accomplished with India's first success… pic.twitter.com/B2Gz3GLkda" — zaheer gul (@zaheergul1111) May 18, 2020

Nuclear Scientist Raja Ramanna . Born In 1925 In Tiptur , Karnataka , Dr. Ramanna Supervised Pokhran Nuclear Tests of 1974 After Operation Smiling Buddha of Nuclear Tests Was Over , Dr. Ramanna Called PM Indira Gandhi and Told Her That " The Buddha Has Smiled" pic.twitter.com/s6N19F9en9 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 11, 2020

May 18, 1978, was the day of #SmilingBuddha as our country India witnessed the success of first nuclear bomb test. With this, we became the sixth country in the world to conduct nuclear test. Thank you so much to our scientists to make us a powerful country. 🙏💪@ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/Si4tUPbJiW — Nisha Saxena (@Saxena_Nish01) May 18, 2020

One unyielding act of determination by former PM Indira Gandhi, by not bowing to global pressures,saw the emergence of India as a nuclear superpower, through the #SmilingBuddha test in #Pokhran on 18th May, 1974. An incredible feat considering our nation had just found its feet! pic.twitter.com/enUusEWXLx — Harish Chaudhary (@Barmer_Harish) May 18, 2020

After the 1974 tests, India conducted five tests – three on May 11 and two on May 13, 1998 – again at the Pokhran test range.