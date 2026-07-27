47-second viral video: Watch cop uses AK-47 to fire at protesting students, Bihar Police takes action

Following the viral spread of footage showing him threatening student protesters with an AK-47 rifle, a Bihar police personnel in Siwan district was placed under suspension.

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47-second viral video: Watch cop uses AK-47 to fire at protesting students, Bihar Police takes action | Image: X

The Bihar Police have suspended a cop after a video of him using AK-47 against students during the July 25 ‘Bihar Bandh’ protest went viral on the internet. During the statewide shutdown, students staged massive demonstrations across several districts. Clashes were also reported in several districts between students and police. According to officials, the incident took place in Siwan district and the video of it went viral on the internet. The Bihar Police headquarters took stringent action against the constable who is allegedly seen firing an AK-47 during the protest and ordered his suspension.

Three Protesters Injured

Three protesters sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Jayprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna. Among the injured is 15-year-old Md Arif, who works at a local shop. His family alleged that Arif was returning home when he was struck in the neck by a bullet during the protest. Doctors successfully performed surgery and the 15-year-old is out of danger and his condition is reported to be stable.

Tejashwi Yadav Slammed Bihar Government

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the leader of opposition in Bihar, slammed the state government and demanded stringent action against officials. He also posted a video of the incident, in which the constable can be seen firing at the students.

Rahul Gandhi Also Raised The Issue

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the pattern is the same everywhere, highlighting the use of pellet guns at the Jantar Mantar protest.

Departmental Inquiry Initiated Over Protocol Violation

According to police, maintaining law and order is the force’s primary responsibility and any violation is taken seriously. Police have also initiated a detailed departmental inquiry and further action will be determined based on the investigation.