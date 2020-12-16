New Delhi: Every year, on December 16, the nation celebrates ‘Vijay Diwas’ to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and remember the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war. On the 49th anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi. Also Read - Vijay Diwas 2020: 49 Years Later, Know All About 1971 Indo-Pak War And The Birth of Bangladesh

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 which began on December 3 lasted for 13 days and officially ended on December 16, after which Pakistan surrendered to India. It was on this day in 1971, that the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini.

The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh, since then, celebrate Vijay Diwas, also known as Victory day, every year to mark both the countries’ military victory over Pakistan.

Here’s how netizens paid their tributes on Twitter and remembered the historic day:

'You surrender or We wipe you out' was the message given by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Pakistan on 13th December 1971. The Field Marshal lived his words as the world will see unprecedented surrender of more than 93000 Pakistani soldiers.#IndianArmy#AlwaysVictorious pic.twitter.com/qQGSOMuzlC — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 15, 2020

On this in 1971, Indian Army defeated Pakistan n created a new nation Bangladesh.

..And 93,000 Pakistani soldiers SURRENDERED..yes 93000 ; biggest ever surrender of history !

Salute to our heroes who fought 71…Nation is proud of you all💪

Salute 🌺🙏Jai Hind 🇮🇳#VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/jmWpHY5lN0 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) December 16, 2020

On the 50th Anniversary of Vijay Divas, I pay my humble tributes to those brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives while serving Mother India & defeated Pakistan in 1971 war. #VijayDiwas2020 @INCGoa pic.twitter.com/3V18B9N1S7 — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) December 16, 2020

Saluting the Spirit, Bravery and Courage of “1971 Indo-Pak War Heroes" on Vijay Diwas.

During war, India's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw said "You surrender or we wipe you out," soon after which India won the war over Pak armed forces.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#VijayDiwas2020 pic.twitter.com/WmqMAPHZuS — Latika🇮🇳🚩 (@LatikaMewar) December 16, 2020

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!#VijayDiwas2020 pic.twitter.com/TRLtezM7G2 — chulbuli Nainika 🇮🇳 ❤💕💓 (@garveetIndian) December 16, 2020

Happy #VijayDiwas2020 to all. This is the day we freed the 🐅 and created Bangladesh. I pay my deepest respect to all who laid down their lives to free the nation. Joy Hind. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/cmiIVem3WS — Achinta Bhattacharjee (@achintabhatt89) December 16, 2020

Happy Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let's remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. JAI HIND JAI BHARAT 🇮🇳 🙏#VijayDiwas2020 #VijayDivas @TheDeepak2020In pic.twitter.com/u0YNOvqWA2 — Pooja Agarwal (@PoojaAv721) December 16, 2020

On the occasion of #VijayDiwas2020 we honour the valour of heroes & their supreme sacrifice for our nation. Lest we forget historic victory with great pride & admiration for our brave-hearts

Jai Bharat 🇮🇳#VijayDiwas #1971War pic.twitter.com/hEJN3XaD3n#VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/7EGq1oUNFI — Diwakar Patel (@pdiwakar255) December 15, 2020

Today is #VijayDiwas , India marks it's military victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. 93000 Pak soldiers surrendered. We bow down our heads with gratitude.#VijayDiwas2020 https://t.co/VPWWr3e5HH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 16, 2020

#VijayDiwas2020 #VijayDiwas

1971 is etched in golden letters in India's history as the Indian Armed Forces emerged victorious defeating the Pakistan army. 93,000+ Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/mEbYLkJBVn — Nikhil Prasad (@iamnikhilprasad) December 16, 2020

Four victory mashaals (flaming torches) will be lit from the eternal flame and they will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, the defence ministry had said in a statement.

Even, All India Radio has a special program scheduled at 9:15 PM today on FM Gold for listeners who wish to a little more about the day’s significance. The radio programme will also be available on ‘News on AIR Official’ YouTube channel.