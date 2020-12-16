New Delhi: Every year, on December 16, the nation celebrates ‘Vijay Diwas’ to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and remember the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war. On the 49th anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi. Also Read - Vijay Diwas 2020: 49 Years Later, Know All About 1971 Indo-Pak War And The Birth of Bangladesh
The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 which began on December 3 lasted for 13 days and officially ended on December 16, after which Pakistan surrendered to India. It was on this day in 1971, that the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini.
The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh, since then, celebrate Vijay Diwas, also known as Victory day, every year to mark both the countries’ military victory over Pakistan.
Here’s how netizens paid their tributes on Twitter and remembered the historic day:
Four victory mashaals (flaming torches) will be lit from the eternal flame and they will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, the defence ministry had said in a statement.
Even, All India Radio has a special program scheduled at 9:15 PM today on FM Gold for listeners who wish to a little more about the day’s significance. The radio programme will also be available on ‘News on AIR Official’ YouTube channel.