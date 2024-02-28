Home

5-Day-Old Leopard Cub United With Mother By Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Department

Trap cameras were set up that captured the mother leopard slowly approaching the field in the dark hours.

The cub was identified as an extremely young male of around 5 days old.

Leopard Mom And Her Baby: In a joint effort, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department successfully reunited a 5-day-old male leopard cub with its mother near Kusur village in Junnar, Maharashtra. After a preliminary medical examination, the cub was promptly returned to its mother on the same day of the rescue.

Earlier on Friday, a leopard cub was discovered inside a sugarcane field located in Junnar, Maharashtra. Accustomed to catching occasional glimpses of leopards around the area, the villagers immediately reported the incident to the forest department. Soon after, the cub was rescued by Wildlife SOS in tandem with forest officials, and was brought to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for immediate care.

Following a comprehensive medical examination, the cub, identified as an extremely young male of around 5 days old, was deemed healthy. Subsequently, the team arranged for the cub to be returned on the same evening to the location where it was found. Trap cameras were set up that captured the mother leopard slowly approaching the field in the dark hours. She gently picked up the cub by the scruff of his neck and retreated to a safer location.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “We conducted a thorough medical examination of the cub to ensure it was free from any ailments. Deemed fit for release, the reunion was strategically planned for nighttime, considering that leopards are primarily nocturnal animals.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “The villagers’ prompt response in informing the authorities about such situations underscores the positive impact of the workshops and awareness programs previously conducted by Wildlife SOS. This heightened awareness has undoubtedly saved the lives of countless leopards.”

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar, said, “Collaborative efforts are crucial for successful wildlife conservation endeavours. The prompt action taken by forest department officials, in conjunction with Wildlife SOS, has led to this successful reunion. Besides, it’s currently the sugarcane harvesting season and if the farmers spot any leopard cub, they should inform the local forest officers.”

