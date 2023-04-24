Home

Viral

5 Generations Of Family Together In 1 Video, Internet Is Wowed: Watch

Right from the youngest calling out his dad to the senior-most member entering the frame is a marvelous feeling.

The argument has been about the generation gap and it is still going on.

When British rock band Mike + The Mechanics released the Grammy-nominated “The Living Years”, it created a lot of buzz about the conflict between the older and new generations. The global chart hit addressed a son’s regret over conflicts he had with his now-deceased father, the conflicts that could not be resolved. The argument has been and still is that the generation gap, the difference in attitudes between people of different generations, and a lack of understanding have been there for a long time and it is going to be this way.

Notwithstanding, here we have a wonderful video that has five generations of a family in one frame and in spite of the differences among their ages, they are so happy to be together.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Enezator @Enezator with the caption, “5 generations live! Unbelievable”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video has received a good response. Sharing a few comments with you.

RexWillow @Willow2086: I’m also one of the blessed few: I’m the great grand dad of 5 generations. My dad (great great )is 89 & counting.

Adele @Adele1971Adele: Awesome!!!! 🙌❤️

TogetherWeTrade @TogetherWeTrad3: And he walks in with no issues. Crazy, wow..

Karina Junker @KarinaJunker: 😲

Adele @Adele1971Adele: I absolutely love this!!! 🥰

RobbyBaron @RobbyBaronUp: It looks different all over, but the truth stands.

DanHooder @DanHooder: They got started early 😏

bullish534.SHI20 @bullish534: That’s something special.

Ani & Brewed Cofi @AniR113: 👏👏👍👍

Andrés Moros @andresmoros: @SamuelMoros look at this

Vikram Barhat @VikramBarhat: In most languages there isn’t even a term for the relationship between the fifth and the first generation, except going great great great great both ways. 😀

Marusa Lujan @LujanMarusa: Unbelievable😄

Boninho 👨🏻‍💻 @Bonisbbb20: Legal 👏🏻👏🏻

Nomvuyo @nbmashile: Lil man has a great great grandfather still breathing… a blessing & a half.

