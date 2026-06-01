5 heartwarming Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma moments that took the internet by storm after RCB’s win

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again won hearts during RCB's IPL 2026 win. From their signature flying-kiss exchange to celebrating together after the final, the couple's adorable moments quickly went viral, proving that no victory feels complete for Kohli without Anushka by his side.

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Virat and Anushka (PC- Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to redefine couple goals with their heartfelt celebrations and unwavering support for each other. Over the years, every milestone in Kohli’s cricketing journey has been made even more special by Anushka’s presence by his side. The power couple once again melted hearts after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned IPL 2026 champions. Anushka was spotted cheering passionately from the stands as RCB defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, thanks to Kohli’s match-winning, unbeaten 75 off 42 balls. The star batter finished the tournament as the fourth-highest run-scorer, amassing 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, including one century and five half-centuries, with a best score of 105*.

As RCB celebrated their historic triumph, Virat and Anushka (Virushka) once again stole the spotlight with their adorable chemistry. Here are 5 heartwarming Virushka moments that went viral and won the internet’s hearts.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s iconic flying kiss moment

Moments after guiding RCB to victory, Virat Kohli turned towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma. The actor responded with a flying kiss, creating yet another heartwarming Virushka moment that quickly went viral on social media. Over the years, this sweet exchange has become a signature celebration for the couple.

Virat Kohli ensures Anushka Sharma is part of every milestone

Virat Kohli’s affectionate gestures towards Anushka Sharma never fail to win hearts. Even after more than seven years of marriage, the cricketer’s admiration for his wife remains as evident as ever. During RCB’s trophy-lifting ceremony, Kohli made sure Anushka was by his side, calling her over to join the celebrations and share the special moment with the team. The sweet gesture once again highlighted the couple’s strong bond and left fans gushing over their relationship.

Anushka Sharma danced with Virat Kohli at the after-party

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph in style at the team’s after-party. The couple was seen letting loose on the dance floor, enjoying a fun freestyle dance as they soaked in the joy of the historic victory. Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, Anushka later shared a picture of Kohli on Instagram, where he was seen wearing a special T-shirt that read, “One felt nice, we did it twice,” a nod to RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles.

Virat Kohli just wants to be with Anushka Sharma

While fans, teammates, and the cricketing world wanted a moment with Virat Kohli after RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph, the star batter seemed to have only one person on his mind, that is his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Time and again, Kohli has shown that no matter how big the occasion, he loves celebrating his milestones with his wife by his side. The IPL-winning captain was seen seeking out Anushka during the post-match celebrations, sharing heartfelt moments with her amid the chaos and excitement. It is a pattern fans have noticed over the years — whether it’s a century, a trophy, or a memorable victory, Kohli’s first instinct is often to celebrate with Anushka.

Anushka Sharma cheered the loudest for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma was the epitome of proud support, cheering the loudest from the stands. Her standing ovation and exuberant celebration when Kohli crossed the half-century mark became one of the night’s most viral highlights.