5-Inch Long Middle Finger Viral Video: A 16-year-old girl from US' from Arizona has created quite a buzz online after she flaunted her extremely long middle finger, in a TikTok video. Olivia Mercea, an aspiring model, wowed social media users after she showed off her lengthy fingers in a viral TikTok video which has been viewed by over four million people. She uploaded the clip with the caption: "Sorry you had to see it" and at the end, she reveals, "My toes are worse."

In the video, Olivia can be seen smiling as a text reads, “Me thinking about the time my five-inch finger went viral.” In order to prove her middle finger is in fact five inches long, Olivia held it up next to her face, leaving viewers shocked and amused.

Watch the video here:

“The reaction to my TikTok has been insane. I never thought that it would reach the level that it has,” the aspiring model said.

She added, “And yes, my toes are also very long! Whenever I drop products in the shower, I will pick them up with my toes instead of reaching over.”