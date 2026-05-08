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5-year-old girl feeds lunch to disabled boy in school; kind gesture goes viral | Watch

5-year-old girl feeds lunch to disabled boy in school; kind gesture goes viral | Watch

Viral video: A 5-year-old girl helps her classmate to eat lunch due to his disability. Scroll down to watch the clip.

5-year-old girl feeds lunch to disabled boy in school | (Image: X/GoodNewsMVT)

Viral News: When people are slowly forgetting the virtues of kindness, empathy, and love, a moment has caught everyone’s attention for all the right reasons. The video shows a little girl attempting to help her classmate eat lunch with a spoon. What stood out in the video was the 5-year-old girl’s patience in feeding her classmate, as he was born without arms. The second highlight of the video is when she slowly tries to wipe his face. The clip reaffirms the belief in virtues like kindness and empathy. You can watch the viral video here.

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What’s the viral post about?

The video features a moment of kindness between two classmates. It shows a 5-year-old girl attempting to feed her classmate with the help of a spoon. The two students are seen standing, and the girl patiently feeds his classmate. The boy whom the girl is feeding lunch has had no arms since birth, and that’s why the gesture of the little one has left a mark on everyone’s heart.

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Viral video

LET’S CHANGE THE WORLD WITH KINDNESS! 5-year-old girl helps and feeds lunch to her classmate, who was born without arms. pic.twitter.com/tzrkfbt5a6 — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 5, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “LET’S CHANGE THE WORLD WITH KINDNESS! 5-year-old girl helps and feeds lunch to her classmate, who was born without arms”, by GoodNewsMovement.

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What’s special about the video?

The wholesome part about the video is the kindness of the little girl. After feeding lunch to his friend, she even makes an attempt to wipe his face when other students in the class gather around them. The video has struck a chord online, and many are reposting it on their accounts.

These days, it’s difficult to witness moments like these, where people believe in helping someone with kindness and empathy. However, the little girl’s gesture just proves that it’s not entirely impossible. Furthermore, the clip emphasises the fact that kindness can be found anytime and anywhere.

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