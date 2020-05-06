Utah: Highway patrol officers in USA’s Utah were in for a surprise after they spotted a vehicle driving slowly, on the road thinking it to be an impaired driving offence. However, the officer was taken aback when he saw a 5-year-old boy in the driving seat. Also Read - Happy Birthday Archie! Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate Wish One-Year-Old Amid Lockdown

“How old are you? You’re 5 years old? Wow… Where did you learn to drive a car?”, the stunned officer asked him soon after pulling him over. Also Read - Shoot Cancelled? No Problem! Mumbai Car Photographer Puts Toy Lamborghini on Treadmill, Captures Stunning Realistic Images at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Turns out the boy had taken his parents’ vehicle and left home after arguing with his mother, who told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. According to CNN, the 5-year-old boy with only $3 in his pocket began driving from his home state of Utah to go to California. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Volunteer to Deliver Meals in California, Donate Wedding Profits Amid COVID-19

The ambitious kid reportedly had plans of driving all the way to California, which is a 12-hour-drive from Utah, in order to purchase his dream car.

“He decided to take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount as he only had $3 in his wallet,” Utah Highway Patrol wrote in a post on its Twitter account.

His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Thankfully, no mishap happened and the boy was absolutely safe. The incident happened when the boy was with his siblings and his parents weren’t home at the time.

“He was upset and on the verge of tears and it was short one-word answers that he gave. His parents said that he had not driven before, this was the first time that he did anything like this,” officer Rick Morgan was quoted by Mirror.

The local prosecutor will decide whether or not to press charges against the parents.