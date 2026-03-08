  • Home
  • Viral
  • 54-second viral video: Aunty scolds influencer over SHORT DRESS, internet reacts

54-second viral video: Aunty scolds influencer over SHORT DRESS, internet reacts

Influencer Anjali Jha shared the video of the incident on her Instagram account and since then the clip has gone viral on the internet.

Published date india.com Published: March 8, 2026 5:25 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
anjali jha video
54-second viral video: Aunty scolds influencer over SHORT DRESS, internet reacts

54-Second Viral Video: A young influencer, who was recording a video in public, was interrupted and scolded by a woman over her short outfit. Influencer Anjali Jha shared the video of the incident on her Instagram account and since then, it has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In the 54-second clip, Anjali can be seen recording a video in what looks like a public garden. As soon as she started her introduction line, a woman approached her and started speaking to her regarding the short dress that she was wearing.

54-Second Viral Video: What Exactly Happened?

The women started telling the influencer that her dress is too short and she is not living in the United States or London. “Nobody says anything to them, but Indian women should adhere to the Maryada,” the woman can be heard saying.

Woman Asks Young Influencer To Change Her Dress

The woman told Anjali that the surroundings are not always safe and that people may look at her inappropriately. “Koi nazre utha ke dekhega, kitna gussa aata hai beta. Mahaul acha nahi hai, ganda hai,” the woman can be heard saying in the clip.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.