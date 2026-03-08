Home

Viral

54-second viral video: Aunty scolds influencer over SHORT DRESS, internet reacts

54-second viral video: Aunty scolds influencer over SHORT DRESS, internet reacts

Influencer Anjali Jha shared the video of the incident on her Instagram account and since then the clip has gone viral on the internet.

54-second viral video: Aunty scolds influencer over SHORT DRESS, internet reacts

54-Second Viral Video: A young influencer, who was recording a video in public, was interrupted and scolded by a woman over her short outfit. Influencer Anjali Jha shared the video of the incident on her Instagram account and since then, it has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In the 54-second clip, Anjali can be seen recording a video in what looks like a public garden. As soon as she started her introduction line, a woman approached her and started speaking to her regarding the short dress that she was wearing.

54-Second Viral Video: What Exactly Happened?

The women started telling the influencer that her dress is too short and she is not living in the United States or London. “Nobody says anything to them, but Indian women should adhere to the Maryada,” the woman can be heard saying.

Woman Asks Young Influencer To Change Her Dress

The woman told Anjali that the surroundings are not always safe and that people may look at her inappropriately. “Koi nazre utha ke dekhega, kitna gussa aata hai beta. Mahaul acha nahi hai, ganda hai,” the woman can be heard saying in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelll❤️❤️ (@annjali__jha)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.