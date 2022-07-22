Viral News: As a student, one should aspire to score good marks, however, it is important to remember that school grades don’t define you and marks don’t decide your future. To emphasise the same and boost the morale of students amid the result season, an IAS officer shared his Class 10 marksheet on Twitter. IAS Shahid Choudhary, who did his class 10th from Jammu and Kashmir State Board in 1997, qualified the exam with first division. The marksheet shows marks scored by Shahid Choudhary in 5 subjects–English (70), Mathematics (55), Hindi/Urdu (71), Science (88), and Social Studies (55). Though he didn’t score very high in his exams, he is an IAS officer today and that drives home an extremely significant message–No matter the grades, you can always excel in life.Also Read - Meet Mehreen Qazi, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's Would-be Wife | See Pictures & Videos

“On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained “classified” since 1997! 339/500,” wrote IAS Shahid Choudhary while sharing an image on Twitter.

See the tweet here:

On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained “classified” since 1997 😄! 339/500 pic.twitter.com/9ga6tJRkHU — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) July 20, 2022

The post has gone viral, and is serving as a source of inspiration and hope for many students, especially kids from CBSE board whose Class 12th results were announced today. “No need for your score card, sir. Your work speaks in public! You are always in peoples’ hearts as a tremendous public servant!” shared one user.

“You can be an IAS no matter your grades, but how come you get selected in JKSSB exams if you are not a topper or passed as average in your academics. Thanks to this logic of our intellectuals, 972 selected candidates of FAA are on roads, the days they never had imagined,” another user wrote. “It was an average percentage! But you prove it, sir, that a marksheet cannot decide your future,” wrote a fourth.

A few days back, IAS officer Awanish Sharan had shared the class 10 marksheet of Tushar Sumera, the Collector of Bharuch in Gujarat. As it could be seen in the marksheet, Sumera scored just the passing marks in his Class 10 board exams. He got merely 35 marks in English, 36 in Mathematics and 38 in Science.

“Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th marksheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. He got 35 marks in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village but in that school it was said that he cannot do anything,” read the caption.

भरूच के कलेक्टर तुषार सुमेरा ने अपनी दसवीं की मार्कशीट शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें दसवीं में सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स आए थे. उनके 100 में अंग्रेजी में 35, गणित में 36 और विज्ञान में 38 नंबर आए थे. ना सिर्फ पूरे गांव में बल्कि उस स्कूल में यह कहा गया कि यह कुछ नहीं कर सकते. pic.twitter.com/uzjKtcU02I — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 11, 2022

Earlier, IAS officer Nitin Sangwan, had also shared his old Class 12 CBSE mark sheet from 2002. He had scored 24 in Chemistry, just one point above the passing marks. With many students across India anxiously waiting for their results, we hope that these examples will serve as a reminder that marks aren’t end of the world.