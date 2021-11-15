Srinagar: Over 55 couples belonging to underprivileged sections from various districts of the Kashmir Valley tied the knot at a simple ceremony in Srinagar on Sunday. The Jaffri Council, the organisers of the ceremony, said it is the biggest such event held in Kashmir.Also Read - Viral Video: Netizens Are Loving This Ghatam Cover of Manike Mage Hithe Song. WATCH

Dozens of people witnessed the ceremony which was held at the Amar Singh Club in Srinagar. The council has previously also held such functions but this year’s event with 55 couples, was the biggest so far, organisers said. The procedure for couples to have their marriage organised is simple, Jaffri Council President Haji Musadiq Hussain said.

“The couples register themselves with the organisation and after verifying their credentials and other details, the council starts arrangements for their marriage.

“The couples are from economically weaker sections of the society. We verify their credentials and antecedents to find out whether they really deserve monetary and social support or not,” he said.

“Once we find that they do, the organisation starts arrangements for their marriage,” he added.