6 Friends Hang By Tree Branch, 5 Leave It, Remaining One Is Flung Up. Watch

6 Friends Hang By Tree Branch, 5 Leave It, Remaining One Is Flung Up. Watch

Friends leave no chance to tease us, irritate us, and pull our legs to create a festive environment around us.

6 Friends Hang By Tree Branch And 5 Suddenly Leave It, What Happens Next Is Classic. Watch

Viral Video: Friends are our lifeline, our support system. Friendship is a relationship that is not forged by blood but by the choices that we make. Our friends love us, support us, and care for us without seeking any favors. But on the other hand, friends leave no chance to tease us, irritate us, and pull our legs to create a festive environment around us.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows a group of six friends who are hanging onto a big strong branch of a tree and start pulling it down and as a result, the branch bounces back upward. After a few pulls, five friends leave the branch at once, leaving the one at the end of the branch bouncing very high with the rebounding branch and he loses the hold. As a result, he falls to the ground and others mock him.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Sain ||⚡🌀|| (@sen_mk_007)

Light-hearted humor is always welcome but these kinds of activities should be avoided at all costs.

This prank could have resulted in serious injury to the poor victim. It is very important that we do not indulge in any activity in the name of a prank or a trick that might hurt someone even a bit.

