6 minutes 39 seconds leaked Viral Video: Pakistani Influencer Fatima Jatoi breaks silence, says ‘I feel like..,’ – What’s the controversy?

6 minutes 39 seconds leaked Viral Video: Pakistani Influencer Fatima Jatoi breaks silence, says I feel like.., – Whats the controversy?

Fatima Jatoi's 6-minute 39-second viral video is trending across all social media platforms. Here, we uncover the shocking truth behind the video. Scroll down to read.

Viral Video: After the 19-minute viral video and UMAIR 7:11-minute viral video from Pakistan, another keyword has been trending on the internet, with people continuously searching for it. The ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral Video’ keyword is trending across all social media platforms because of Pakistani TikTok influencer Fatima Jatoi, whose name is associated with it. Some users on social media platforms and search engines have started spreading rumours about Fatima after they searched for the video links. Posts with these keywords have gone viral on social media platforms, especially on Instagram, X, and even TikTok, which created a cycle of curiosity and confusion among users. What did Fatima Jatoi say, and what’s the controversy?

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral Video: What Did Pakistani Influencer Say?

Cybersecurity expert and several news outlets conducted fact checking on the ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral Video’ and found no clip that matches the keyword.

Amid all this, Pakistani TikTok Influencer Fatima Jatoi came forward and said, “The first time I clicked on the video link, I realised it was created by AI. My family saved me from jumping off the building because I wanted to end my life. Every video that has appeared on my name is completely fake. I am not in this video”.

As per several reports based on fact checks, the claims of the viral video are fake as they rely on clickbait and phishing scams.

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral Video: Links Could Be Dangerous

Users must note that the links circulating across the internet could be dangerous as they can redirect users towards fake and malicious websites. These sites can steal users’ personal data and could silently install harmful software in their devices.

6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral Video: The Hazardous Current Trend?

These current trends of viral videos showcase how digital misinformation and deepfake technology capture people’s attention on the internet and lead them to malicious websites. Such misinformation spreads through social media platforms, especially when connected with the names of prominent influencers, viral videos, or MMS falsehoods.

According to cybersecurity experts, users must avoid clicking on unverified links as they can lead to malicious websites or other types of scam. By avoiding these links people can safeguard their personal information and money.

