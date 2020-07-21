A shocking video of rampant corruption and apathy has emerged on social media wherein a six-year-old boy is seen pushing a stretcher along with his mother to take his ailing grandfather from one ward to another in Deoria district hospital. Also Read - Watch | Pigs Roam Around Freely Inside Covid-19 Hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Shocking Video Goes Viral

The boy was forced to do after the ward boy allegedly demanded Rs 30 for every trip of the service.

After the video went viral, the ward boy of the hospital’s surgical ward was suspended. The video also caught the attention of Deoria district magistrate who visited the hospital and ordered a probe into the episode.

Talking to PTI, the old man’s daughter Bindu told reporters that the ward boy was demanding Rs 30 each time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of her father.

The victim named Chedi Yadav had been injured two days ago and his family members admitted him in the surgical ward of the hospital.

“Hospital staff was asking Rs 30 every time for pushing the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of my father and when I refused to give him the money, he refused to push the stretcher, so I had to drag it with the help of my son Shivam,” Bindu told reporters.

Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishore visited the hospital on Monday and also met the family members of Chedi Yadav and set up a joint probe panel under Sadar SDM and assistant chief medical officer of the hospital and asked them to submit their probe report as soon as possible.

Asked about the viral video, the DM said, “Chedi Yadav of Barhaj is admitted in the surgical ward of the district hospital and his wife Parvati is also very weak as she fainted. The viral video is two-day-old and prima facie, the ward boy has been found to be the culprit. He has been removed by the chief medical officer.”

(With Agency inputs)