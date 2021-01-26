Surat: A 63-year-old man in Surat is looking for his seventh wife after he alleged that his sixth wife refused to have sex with him. According to a report by Times of India, Ayyub Degiya, a wealthy farmer from Kalpetha, Surat, now is searching for a 7th wife. Also Read - This Bride Ditched The Lehenga & Wore a Pantsuit to Her Wedding, Humans of Bombay Shares Her Story | See Stunning Pics

It was in September 2020 that Degiya got married for the sixth time to a woman who is 21 years younger to him. However, after the woman refused to have a physical relationship with him, the couple separated last month.

“She did not allow me to sleep with her. She used to complain of infection. I have heart disease, diabetes and other diseases. I need a wife who can keep a relationship with me,” Degiya told TOI.

Notably, Degiya’s sixth wife did not know about his previous five marriages and was shocked when she found out that she was Degiya’s sixth wife. The 42-year-old woman was a widow and was promised home and money by the man. However, he later dropped her off at her sister’s house and never came back, prompting her to register a complaint. He has now been booked under section 498-A (cruelty to a married woman).

Interestingly, Degiya’s first wife is also alive and lives in the same village with their five children who are aged between 20 and 35 years.

“He got married to more than five women before marrying me but kept me in the dark. After deserting me, he is now living with another woman even when his first wife is alive. I was told by some villagers that he keeps relations for a few months with women and later abandons them,” the sixth wife said.