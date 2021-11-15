Cuttack: In a grand gesture, a 63-year-old woman in Odisha’s Cuttack city donated her entire properties around Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller. According to an IANS report, Minati Patnaik donated her three-storey house at Sutahat area of the city, gold ornaments and all other assets to rickshaw puller Budha Samal. Notably, the rickshaw puller, who survives with her wife and two sons, has been serving Minati and her family members (who have passed away) for the past 25 years.Also Read - Woman Punches Airlines Worker After 'Verbal Altercation'; Arrested

Minati, who hailed from Sambalpur had married Krishna Kumar Patnaik, a well-to-do person in Cuttack city. She was leaving happily with her husband and daughter Komal.

“My husband passed away in 2020 while my daughter died in 2021. After that, all these properties have no value for me,” Minati said. “When I was shattered and living in grief, none of my relatives stood by me. I was all alone. But, this rickshaw puller and his family were taking care of my health without any expectation,” she said.

When Minati’s husband and daughter were alive, the rickshaw puller used to serve them also. After their death, Budha and his family devoted themselves to serving the lonely elder.

After seeing the dedication, selfless service, and commitment of Samal, the old woman said she has taken the decision. “Now, no one will harass Budha and his family after my death,” she further said.

The rickshaw puller said he has been serving this family for the past 25 years and had never dreamt of the property. He never carries any other passenger in his rickshaw. “I always made it a point to ensure that my family always looked after Minati after her husband died. We would continue to look after her till she is alive,” Budha said.

(With IANS inputs)