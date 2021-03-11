Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a female stray dog in suburban Andheri West, after an animal welfare NGO submitted a video as proof. According to The Indian Express, Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu galli, was arrested after Vijay Mohnani from NGO Bombay Animal Rights, submitted a video to the police in which Shah could be seen raping the dog. Also Read - Gurugram Family Held Hostage by Local Residents for Feeding Stray Dogs, Video Goes Viral| Watch

“The accused Ahmed Shah, who resides alone, used to commit such crimes. In the past, the local residents had warned him against doing so,” a senior official of D N Nagar police station said. One of the local residents spotted him indulging in the crime and informed an NGO about it.

“I received a call from a resident of Juhu galli, who told me there is a man in their area who rapes street dogs. The man said he has a video shot in December 2020, where the accused is caught on camera raping the dog. I asked him why he did not complain to the police earlier… the man said he knew the accused and had warned him not to repeat the act, but the accused kept repeating it and hence, he informed me about it”, Indian Express quoted Vijay Mohnani as saying to the police.

“Based on the evidence submitted by the NGO, we registered an FIR against Shahi. We arrested him under relevant sections of IPC, including 377 (unnatural sex) and others,” the official said.

Notably, this is the the third incident of dog rape in Mumbai in the past six months.