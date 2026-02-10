Home

Viral

7 bizarre facts about Mount Everests death zone: From frozen bodies to deaths after reaching the peak, these facts will surprise you

7 bizarre facts about Mount Everest’s death zone: From frozen bodies to deaths after reaching the peak, these facts will surprise you

The bodies typically do not decompose on Mount Everest because of the cold temperature. They sometimes break down due to extreme weathering in the glaciers.

Representational Image

Viral News: Mount Everest is the highest mountain peak in the world and lies on the Nepal-China border. The peak has two climbing routes, one each from Nepal and Tibet. Out of many theories and hypotheses associated with Mount Everest, one is the Death Zone. The area is located at almost 26,000 feet above sea level, which is considered the most dangerous zone in the mountains. There are many bizarre facts about the death zone of Mount Everest. One such is that bodies never decompose on the mountain, which means they get preserved as they are. Here, we take you through ten such facts that may leave you shocked.

1. Depletion of oxygen levels

The death zone of Mount Everest begins 8,000 metres above sea level, where the oxygen levels fall rapidly. This sometimes makes it extremely difficult for the climbers to breathe while trekking.

2. Deterioration of body cells

The body cells in Mount Everest’s death zone deteriorate rapidly. The primary cause is the thinning of the air, which disables the body’s ability to repair the cells. As a result, the body cells begin to die faster.

Also Read: Do you know the last village on India-Pak border was part of Pakistan before 1971 war? Its name is…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

3. Deaths on Mount Everest

The deaths on Mount Everest are quite common. It’s because of various factors, which include thinning of the air, less oxygen, and sudden changes in atmospheric pressure.

4. Death after reaching the peak

Many times, the climbers utilise all their energy while climbing the peak. This leads to peak exhaustion and tiredness, which leaves them with no energy to get down, causing death while climbing down.

5. Climbers leave dead bodies on the way

While climbing Mount Everest, the trekkers have no option but to leave their associates while trekking if they happen to die. It’s because if they make attempts to rescue them, it may lead to their death, too.

6. Bodies don’t decompose on Mount Everest

The bodies typically do not decompose on Mount Everest because of the cold temperature. This is because the bacteria don’t sustain the cold temperature, which disables the body’s ability to decompose. Hence, the bodies remain frozen and preserved on Mount Everest. Sometimes, the extreme weathering may cause the bodies to break.

Also Read: ‘Boils my blood’: 3 men aggressively follow and catcall northeastern woman; internet loses calm | Watch viral video

7. Heavy cost to climb Everest

Climbing Mount Everest is extremely costly. The range stands between USD 33,590 and USD 129,995, as reported by Exped Review in 2026. However, people may die, unfortunately, even after paying the hefty amount.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.