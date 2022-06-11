When you think of a doctor, you think of a person that helps diagnose and treat an ailment. But how do you treat something such as feeling stuck in a rut or unmotivated? You try to find out what you can do about it yourself. Being your own therapist or life coach isn’t easy. Fortunately we live in the digital age when there is no shortage of free self help content. You might have come across several motivation gurus or self help coaches on YouTube who give inspirational speeches and stir something inside you that makes you take action to tackle your problems.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Gives Motivational Talk to Lucknow After Loss vs Gujarat | WATCH

Videos of one such self help coach and motivational speaker from India are going viral on Instagram. Sajan Shah regularly shares life advice and tips that help people stay motivated and encouraged to do what they plan to achieve in life. He shared a reel a few days ago that is going viral with over 12,200 views and 240 likes. "7 doctors of life. Make them your best friends and you will never see hospital," the caption reads.

In the video, Sajan reveals seven simple things that everyone should incorporate into their daily lives for living a better quality of life. According to Sajan, the seven doctors of life are as follows: 1.Get sunlight, 2. Get at least 6-7 hours of sleep, 3. Drink sufficient water, 4. Trust yourself, 5. Eat vegetarian food, 6. Work out at least 5 days a week, and 7. Have good friends.

Watch the viral video below:

Sajan has delivered over 300 free motivational sessions and around 2500 inspirational talks in schools and colleges. Within a span of 11 years, Sajan has won several accolades under his name including: Youngest Motivational Speaker, Memory Man, Youth Peace Ambassador, Author, Humanitarian, Success Mentor, TEDx Speaker, Founder of United First, and working on United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

Every year, Sajan works with 15 cities in India with his 7 days series, 80 corporates, 8 countries and help world to uplift their lives. Some of the books written by Sajan Shah include 365 Daily Motivation, 52 Weeks-52 Motivation, and The Untold Stories of Your Heroes.

His work has been applauded by many celebs and leaders including Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Hon. Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, YogGuru Baba Ramdev, and World Peace Ambassador Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni.