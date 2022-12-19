7-Year-old Tweet Predicted Messi Would Lift FIFA World Cup On 18 December | Check It Here

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win their third World Cup title and Lionel Messi’s first at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi gave Argentina the lead at 23 minutes as the Argentine captain converted from the spot to put the whole stadium in frenzy. With this goal, Messi also became the first player ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semi-final, and final in a single World Cup.

Millions of people united together in the historic triumph of Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. People erupted in waves of joy, there was a great celebratory uproar all around the globe when Lionel Messi lifted the cup breaking records.

However, amid all the celebrations and hysteria, a seven-year-old tweet sprung out to bewilder the best of minds. The tweet was posted by José Miguel Polanco with the handle @josepolanco10. José Miguel Polanco tweeted on March 21, 2015 at 1:57 AM: “December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years,” read the tweet.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

This was Messi’s World Cup — and that was rubber-stamped as he was named the player of the tournament. The 35-year-old finally got his hands on football’s biggest prize, scoring seven goals en route to hoisting the trophy high into the Qatar night. He became the first man to score in the last 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final of the same edition and wins the individual accolade for a second time.