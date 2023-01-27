Home

70-year-old Man Ties the Knot with Daughter-in-law, Pics go Viral

The old man without informing anyone in the neighbourhood or the village, quietly married his daughter-in-law and it was only after the photograph went viral that people came to know about it.

Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, a 70-year-old man recently tied the knot with his 28-year-old daughter-in-law and now photographs of the ‘newly-wed couple’ have surfaced online.The incident was reported from Chhapia Umaro village.

The man Kailash Yadav, who works as a chowkidar at the Barhalganj police station, lost his wife 12 years ago and his third son also died sometime later. Kailash got his widowed daughter-in-law, Pooja, married again but the wedlock did not last, after which she returned home and started living in her husband’s home.

Kailash, without informing anyone in the neighbourhood or the village, quietly married Pooja and it was only after the photograph went viral that people came to know about it.

Inspector J N Shukla of Barhalganj police station said that he had seen the photograph on the social media and would now inquire about the marriage.