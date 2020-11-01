New Delhi: A 70-year-old man was pulled out by rescue workers from the rubble of a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday. The rescue workers extricated the man almost 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece, killing at least 46 and injuring over 900 people. Also Read - Death Toll in Turkey Earthquake Rises To 39

As per reports, the man Ahmet Citim, was pulled out from the rubble in Turkey’s third-largest city, Izmir shortly after midnight Sunday and was taken to hospital. Soon after, Turkey Health minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the man said, “I never lost my hope.” Also Read - 196 Aftershocks Felt Across Greece, Turkey as Powerful Earthquake Strikes in Aegean Sea; 19 Dead

As day broke on Sunday, search-and-rescue teams of the Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), continued rescue work in nine buildings in Izmir. According to the AFAD, over 5,700 personnel from state agencies, municipalities and non-governmental organisations had been activated for rescue work and hundreds of others for food distribution, psycho-social help and building damage control.

Speaking to the media, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, “If they are alive, we have high chance to get to them for 72 hours. God willing, it will be like that.”

The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers.

Soon after the quake, a small tsunami also triggered in the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman, and on the Greek island. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as the Greek capital, Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey is known for being prone to earthquakes and is also crossed by fault lines. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.