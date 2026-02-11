Home

Viral

70-year-old woman struggles to work at rice hotel for 30 years, netizens gather to offer help | Watch viral video

70-year-old woman struggles to work at rice hotel for 30 years, netizens gather to offer help | Watch viral video

The internet users showed all the love and support to offer help to the 70-year-old lady trying to sustain her rice shop. You can watch the viral video here.

Images: Instagram @storiesbyaradhana (videograb)

Viral News: Imagine a 70-year-old woman with no support or family living in smoke-stained walls to sustain a minor rice hotel business. If you’re wondering if this is an actual story or not, it absolutely is. This story is of Deepali Ghosh, who works from the black walls. She has been consistently working toward her rice business for the last 30 years, ever since the death of her husband. You can watch the viral video of her condition here.

Also Read: IndiGo traveller’s giant boarding pass at Goa airport takes internet by storm; netizens ask… | Watch viral videos

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhana Chatterjee (@storiesbyaradhana)

The video was shared with the caption, “We will be giving this little shop a makeover since this is where she stays and runs her business from. Let us all come together and make this happen. So that she can have the minimum number of customers to sustain herself and the shop. Please share this video as much as possible!”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Social media users flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Let’s rebuild her shop. I am in”, and another wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking!”

The third comment read, “Heart aches seeing her still fight life at 70…She carries grief in her eyes, courage in her hands. This isn’t just survival this is quiet, uncelebrated bravery , May her strength never go unseen.”

Also Read: ‘Please share template’: Pune man’s Excel sheet to find arranged marriage partner goes viral, internet can’t keep calm

What happened later?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhana Chatterjee (@storiesbyaradhana)

Later, the user shared a post which read, “This is regarding the makeover of Deepali Ghosh’s shop:

We are starting the makeover of the hotel today. We are assuming we can complete the work by the 16th of February. Her accommodation will be taken care of while this happens. Thank you everyone for your shares, your love and your contribution. You can expect to see the makeover video on our channel by the 20th of this month. Additionally, we are also taking care of her doctor visits and her medications and her daily expenses. All details will be given on the channel by the 20th of February, thank you! Really grateful and excited for this one!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.