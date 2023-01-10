Home

70-year-old Gives Youngster Few Boxing Lessons He Will Never Forget | Watch Viral Video Here

The combination of youths’ power and seniors’ experience makes for a very effective combination.

Viral Video: Sports are a wonderful medium to stay fit. They help us in remaining in shape, enhance our stamina, and learn how to be a team player. There are different kinds of sports, like indoor and outdoor. Some are played in big fields while some are played in small areas. The enthusiasm and cheering from the audience during every game are like a tonic for the participants as well as those on the bench. Most sports are age specific. For example, games like billiards, chess, and golf do not require you to be under any specific age group whereas soccer, tennis, and boxing demand that the participants belong to a certain age group.

There are numerous sports personalities who have made a mark for themselves in their respective field. They have retired from the game and are counted among the elderly or veterans. There are many old hands who, despite being retired and away from the game, still have the same set of skills and passion that they had as a novice.

One video that is much loved and appreciated is going viral on social media is a testament to the fact that age is indeed a number, what really matters is your passion, determination, and resolve to achieve your goal. Here, we see an elderly gentleman and a youngster inside a boxing ring face to face. The senior pro then lands some good, measured, and powerful punches on the young man and leaves him rattled.

70Yo shows young kid that boxing never dies 😈😈 We have uploaded a new video on YouTube going into how to make money on Twitter! Subscribe 🔥🔥https://t.co/dFA3FQtFkj pic.twitter.com/aWVxld58zg — Only The Best Fights! (@2020Fights) December 30, 2022

Youth has raw power, but the senior has experience and technique nurtured over the decades.