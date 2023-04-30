Home

71-yr-old Mumbai Man Falls For ‘Beautiful Girls For Enjoyment’ Trap, Loses Lakhs

The inquiry revealed that he was assured that whatever money he was paying them after the registration would be returned.

When the demands did not end, he realised he was the victim of a fraud and approached the police. (Representational image: freepik)

The idea and lure of friendship and enjoyment with beautiful girls resulted in a 71-year-old retired accountant from Mumbai being fleeced of Rs 4.5 lakh following which a case has been registered at the Samtanagar police station.

A resident of Thakur Complex, the senior citizen was conned by an unknown person who allegedly lured him with messages that she would provide him with young and beautiful girls for friendship and enjoyment.

“As per the statement to the police on March 23, the senior citizen received the message on his phone to call the number if he wanted to be connected to beautiful girls. He called the number and thus the fraud began,” said a police officer.

The caller, a woman, sent a few pictures of young and beautiful girls and asked him to choose one of them for friendship and enjoyment. Before that, she also asked him to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,100 in order to receive the photos. The accountant registered himself and sent the amount via NEFT.

The police officer further said that after paying the registration fee, the victim made a few more payments of various amounts to the woman for dating the girl, hotel charges, etc., and till April 4, he had transferred about Rs 4.42 lakh to her.

The inquiry revealed that he was assured that whatever money he was paying them after the registration would be returned. Hence, he continued to give them money and when his bank deposits ran out, and the demands of the caller increased, he borrowed from friends. When the demands did not end he realised he was the victim of a fraud and approached the police, said another officer.

“We have registered the case under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC and Sections 66 (c) and (d) of the IT Act and have begun investigation. We have written to the banks and told them to provide details of the account to which the money was sent by the victim,” he added.

Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.