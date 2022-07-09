Viral News: At 72 years and 27 days old, Lynnea Salvo broke a Guinness World Record to become the oldest person to cross America by bicycle (N-S) (female). The cyclist’s record title took a journey of 43 days to complete and spanned 2,083 miles (over 3,300 km) across the Pacific coast. On 18 October 2021, Lynnea Salvo rode her Cannondale Synapse endurance bicycle into San Ysidro, CA, USA, on the US-Mexico border, just over six weeks from the day she left the Peace Arch on the US-Canada border.Also Read - Viral Video: US Duo Creates Guinness World Record By Catching Football Thrown From 620 Feet. Watch

This record was part of her wider, long-term goal – to create a colossal GPS image of a peace sign across America and Canada. Interestingly, riding her bike cross-country wasn't a goal Lynnea particularly had her eyes set on. In fact, one of her very first experiences with riding a bicycle nearly deterred her from ever setting foot on a pedal again.

"At age seven in 1956, I was straddling the back fender of my brother's bike, my arms clinging to his waist. My face was buried in his back and my vision was obscured. I felt the ground detach from beneath us and sensed that we were plummeting off a cliff," Lynnea said.

In 1970, Lynnea’s brother John Thomas West was killed when the F-4 Phantom the 28-year-old was piloting crashed in Laos. The painful event would eventually serve as a source of motivation for Lynnea and pave the road for her bike trek across America.

“As I was about to turn 50, I needed to decide what I wanted to do when I grew up. I started a business and a PhD and began running to balance them,” said Lynnea. Lynnea didn’t touch a bike again until the year 2003, nearly 50 years after her childhood accident.

“In 2003, I ran the Boston Marathon, having barely qualified the year before during my first marathon. When I developed running injuries, my coaches suggested cross training, so I got on a bicycle for the first time since my childhood bike accident,” she continued.

When her son was ten years old, she clipped an article about a teenager who cycled across the US. And so, her journey began.

Lynnea pedalled a peace sign shaped route across the U.S., not only in honour of her brother John, but in the name of world peace as well. Her recently completed continent-sized peace sign was made up of over a dozen segments in total.