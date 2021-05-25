All fashion influencers on Instagram, brace yourselves! A 76-year-old granny is breaking the mould and coming your way to give a run for your money. Yes, you heard it right. It is all about a septuagenarian grandmother trying on the latest trends of social media. Be it the outfit change challenge, shoe challenge, or the transition challenge, this cool granny is conquering every trend on the internet. Featuring as Mrs.Verma on the Instagram account under the username ‘mr._and_mrs._verma’, the granny along with her husband Mr. Verma keeps trying on new moves, new looks and playing pranks along with each other.

Mrs. Verma has gained popularity after the official page of Humans of Bombay introduced netizens to the “76-year-young OG influencer in town”. During her interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrs Verma said that she started taking interest in Instagram during the COVID-19 lockdown after her granddaughter taught her how to use it.

In a fun video made out of clips from her posts, Mrs. Verma is quoted as saying, “My granddaughter introduced me to Instagram during the lockdown and since then, I have been hooked. I try new looks and transitions. I am killing it with my moves and on most days, I end up playing pranks on my husband. I am the selfie queen. I pretend as if there is paparazzi waiting in queue for me. Cos why not? I am 76 and want to be the coolest influencer in town. It is never too late to be who you want to be.”

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video by Humans of Bombay went viral on social media, it received immense love from netizens. In the video, Mrs. Verma can be seen starting her day with prayers, dancing, performing in front of the camera, pranking her husband, posing in trendy outfits. After her video by Humans of Bombay became viral, she also started gaining followers on her personal Instagram account which features her posts. With over 16,000 followers, her Instagram bio goes as, “Playing cool after 70s. We believe that age is not a barrier. Slaying and spreading smiles.”

Even though, both Mr. Verma and Mrs. Verma, feature regularly on their Instagram posts, it is Mrs. Verma’s posts where she dons adorable looks in her granddaughter’s clothes, that have struck a chord with social media users and have taken the internet by storm.

Let us show you some of her posts here:

It is the shoe challenge video of Mrs. Verma that has garnered the most views with over 147K views, that shows the septuagenarian granny get a trendy transition. This post shows her flipping a shoe while sitting in traditional attire and then when the transition takes place, the adorable granny can be seen slaying a modern look in a white shirt and black short skirt. The video has been posted with the caption, “Breaking the stereotypes”.

The cute old couple has successfully won the hearts of Instagrammers and earning hundreds of followers daily. Several impressed netizens have dropped inspiring comments on their posts like, “Dadi killing it”, “She slayed like a queen” and many more. One user even tagged Indian fashion blogger and YouTuber Komal Pandey and wrote, “Someone’s here to give you a tough fight”.