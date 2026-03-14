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78-year-old man in US works for wifes treatment, strangers raise Rs 4 crore for couple

78-year-old man in US works for wife’s treatment, strangers raise Rs 4 crore for couple

Viral video: The heartbreaking story of a 78-year-old man delivering Starbucks orders to pay for wife's medical expenses goes viral. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: X @CollinRugg (videograb)

Viral News: Kindness still exists, and one such video on social media just proves it. The heartbreaking story is from Manchester, Tennessee, in the United States, in which the 78-year-old man continues to work as a food delivery driver. The reason for the service will surprise you. The man was later identified as Richard Pulley and was seen carefully delivering the orders of Starbucks to the houses and people. The dedication and humility of the elderly man prompted the internet to make him popular, and it soon became a story of kindness, unity, and support. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a 78-year-old elderly man named Richard Pulley. The man’s video became popular, in which he was seen completing a food delivery humbly. The video was shared on social media by Brittany Smith as he carefully delivered the order with care and patience. After being impressed by the man’s attitude, he shared the video online, referring to him as “Richard the Starbucks Deliveryman.” As she became curious to know why he was working at the age of 78, she soon began a hunt to track him down.

Fortunately, he was tracked and said, “I work because I have to. I don’t really want to. I was actually retired, but my wife lost her job at no fault of her own, which also means she lost her health insurance. So by the time we pay our living expenses plus our medical expenses for our medicines, we have nothing left at the end of the month.”

The story readily became popular, and GoFundMe launched a campaign, which successfully raised USD 500,000 for the couple.

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Viral video

NEW: Internet users have raised $280,000 for an elderly man who became a DoorDash delivery driver to help pay for his and his wife’s bills. A Tennessee woman decided to take matters into her own hands when she saw the man delivering her Starbucks. “I work because I have to. I… pic.twitter.com/qWIXG8ZzSt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “What a wonderful story. People can be so great. Please everyone seeing this story think about your future especially with your finances. The sooner you start the better but get money put away for retirement. You don’t know what the future holds but you can be prepared,” and another wrote, “Stories like this hit different. Glad people are stepping up.”

The third comment read, “This shows the power of kindness and community. No one should have to come out of retirement just to survive, but it’s beautiful to see strangers step up and support someone in need. Humanity still exists.”

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