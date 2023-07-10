Home

Viral

78-Year-Old Man Proposes To High School Crush After 60 Years, Internet In Tears

78-Year-Old Man Proposes To High School Crush After 60 Years, Internet In Tears

An elderly doctor from Tampa named Dr Thomas McMeekin got down on his knees to woo his high school crush Nancy Gambell after 60 years. The video of the proposal has amassed close to 8.3 lakh views and is going viral.

Elderly man proposes high school crush after 60 years.

It is never too late for anything in life. Well, neither in love. As people say that love has no boundaries, this man actually proved it. In a viral clip that captured hearts, an elderly man named Dr Thomas McMeekin defied the passage of time and got down on his knees to woo his high school crush, Nancy Gambell after 60 years. The video, which is being widely shared, has left people with all smiles and tempted them to watch it over and over again.

Trending Now

The heartwarming clip, shot at Tampa International Airport in the US, was originally shared on TikTok and has now made its way to Instagram. The clip captures Dr. Thomas waiting eagerly for his lady love at the airport. Seconds later, when Nancy Gambell walked in towards him, his face was lightened with pure bliss. Further, the elderly doctor gave her a warm hug and directed her to a seat. As Nancy settled down, the elderly doctor got down on both knees and asked the magical question along with a heartwarming speech, and of course, it was a ‘Yes’.

You may like to read

Heartwarming Instagram Video

Viral videos have never run dry on social media, and there’s always something crazy on the internet to amaze netizens. And in one such viral clip, that opens to show an elderly man at Tampa International Airport waiting eagerly for his crush. Few minutes later, Dr Thomas gets down on his knees to propose to her, not just with a ring but with a warm speech too. The video, of course, has a happy ending, she said “Yes”. Onlookers smiled and hailed the couple.

The viral video has garnered about 8.3 lakh views so far, and the numbers are only increasing. Unsurprisingly, people are pouring in love-filled comments in reaction to the video. “A love story 60 years in the making, when Dr Thomas got down on one knee at Tampa International Airport to give his now fiancé, Nancy, a fairy-tale ending she will cherish forever,” the clip read.

Watch the video here:

Check Out The Interesting Instagram Comments On The Proposal Video:

An Instagram user commented, “Such a Sterling example of a man’s love for a woman who deserves it”. “Happy tears!!! Find love over and over again at every age,” another comment read. Another user expressed, “Aww! How beautiful, his reaction is absolutely beautiful.” Another wrote, “He’s on both knees, lol. He meant that.” “Very sweet. I also loved the onlookers’ big smiles and cheering!” wrote another. “So beautiful! Why were they apart?” asked a user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES