Chennai: In a shocking incident caught on camera, a heavily pregnant woman was attacked and robbed of her gold chain by unidentified persons in Chennai’s Pallavaram on Friday morning. The video which has gone viral and sparked outrage among locals, shows the chain snatchers dragging her on the road in front of her house in broad daylight. Also Read - Viral Video: This Farmer's Desi Jugaad to Cut Wheat Will Make You Laugh Out Loud | Watch

The incident happened when two men on a bike stopped beside her and one of them tried to snatch the 11-sovereign chain from her. Even as she resisted their attempts, the woman named R Geetha fought back following which the snatcher pushed her and dragged her on the road. Hearing her cries, the neighbours came out of their houses while the snatchers escaped from the spot along with the chain.

After the incident, Geetha who suffered injuries was taken to a private hospital in the locality. She said that she got injured on her arms and legs in the attack. Her husband Ramachandran went to lodge a complaint with Pallavaram police, but alleged that the police didn’t take them seriously. It was only after the video went viral that the police registered an FIR on Monday.

“We have intensified the investigation and we will nab the suspects soon,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.