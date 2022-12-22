8-Year-Old Chennai Boy Captivates Train Passengers With His Classical Music Performance. Viral Video Inside

Viral Video: Have you heard of the phrase, "Where words fail, music speaks."

8-year-old Boy Sings A Classical Song On A Train has impressed Internet.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VarierSangitha)

Viral Video: Have you heard of the phrase, “Where words fail, music speaks.” ‘Well, it’s old, common, and true. Music is a powerful tool that can bring people together and promote trust, empathy, and relief from stress. A video of the 8-year-old boy singing on a train has gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of thousands. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Sangitha Varier. “A classical concert from the upper berth of a train! Sooryanarayanan of Chennai. Look at the bhaav. Speechless,” reads the caption alongside the video.

The video begins with a young boy named Sooryanarayanan from Chennai singing a classical song while sitting on the upper berth of a train. Passengers from other compartments crowded around him as he sings the lyrics perfectly. In the short clip, we can see people filming the beautiful musical performance on their phones while admiring his soothing voice.

🚩 A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!!#Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !!

Sooryanarayanan of Chennai…!

Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless 👏 @KTSangamam 🚩 pic.twitter.com/saBQfu2n3r — 🇮🇳 Sangitha Varier 🚩 (@VarierSangitha) December 20, 2022

The video was posted on Tuesday(December 20). Till now, the video has received over 119k views, and over 9,000 likes. The young boy’s talent astounded Twitter users who praised him in the comments section. Many users commented that even though they didn’t understand the lyrics, yet were captivated by the talented boy’s voice.

“Tremendous tallent ….wish a lots of success to you …. so sweet 👏👏👏👍👍👍,” commented one user. “I couldn’t understand a word but the child’s voice , rhythm, tone , control, and the feelings conveyed are superb. Jai Hind. Vande Matram. Jai Subhash,” expressed another user. “Such a wonderful singing 💗. I wish if I could understand the words also,” added the third user. “Great Performance by little one. God bless him,” wrote a fourth user.