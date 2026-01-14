Home

81-year-old youtuber granny plays Minecraft to collect money for little grandson’s cancer treatment, watch video

Grandmother decided to learn the game to get rid of the stress of her grandson's cancer treatment. However, she later made it her purpose and made a YouTube channel.

Viral news: When people struggle to pay the medical bills of the hospital, a grandmother’s dedication to turning her pain into purpose is grabbing all the attention. The story is inspirational and has been greatly applauded by everyone online. The woman has a YouTube channel, where she plays Minecraft. The name of the channel is GrammaCrackers. The story, as shared by Pubity, is such that her grandson of 17 years old has been undergoing cancer treatment. She decided to learn the game to get rid of the stress. However, she later made it her purpose and made a YouTube channel. People connected with her humour online. She shared a video with the caption “Thank You For Everything” recently. You can watch the viral video here.

Grandmother plays Minecraft to pay for grandson’s cancer treatment

According to Pubity, the 81-year-old woman began playing Minecraft to combat stress with her grandson during their frequent visits to the hospital for cancer treatment. However, it soon became something even bigger as she started spending more time playing the game. She became more invested and came up with a YouTube channel named GrammaCrackers. On the channel, people soon began to like her for her simple humour, warm personality, and determination. As time passed, the channel of grandma with the name GrammaCrackers became popular. Now, she uses the channel and uses all the funds raised to support the treatment of her grandson.

Viral video of woman’s ‘Thank You For Everything’

The grandmother shared the video on her YouTube channel with the caption, “Thank you all so much for 100,000 subscribers. I have so many exciting Minecraft videos planned for this month. I hope you all enjoy, I love you!… All revenue from these videos goes towards my grandsons cancer treatment, thank you so much for watching.”

How are netizens reacting?

The audience of the grandmother applauds her warmth, sarcasm, and determination. Under the video titled “Thank You For Everything”, one user commented, “We love you gramma! we want to help you in any way possible, but also, we wish you luck in your Minecraft journey! You JUST started learning the game, and you are worrying about your grandson, don’t worry about what anyone says about your experience… we support you and your grandson” and another wrote, “My dad beat cancer, and your grandson can too! Thanks for brightening up our days Grandma!”

