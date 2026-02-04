Home

Viral

89-year-old Mumbai woman pays her family for staying with them by selling handmade bracelets in local trains | Watch viral video

The 89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on the local trains of Mumbai. The woman said that she sells the bracelets so that she can pay her family for her stay. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Image: Instagram @meetatushitshah (videograb)

Viral news: When youngsters feel too lethargic to work these days and often end up complaining about everything, the spirit of an 89-year-old woman has grabbed attention. A viral video shows the woman selling handmade bracelets on the local trains of Mumbai. The reason behind this will make you emotional. She mentioned that she has to pay her family members for her stay. The viral clip has struck a chord online. You can watch the video here.

What’s the video about?

The video features an elderly woman of 89 years old. She’s been selling handmade bracelets on the local trains of Mumbai. The woman said that she sells the bracelets so that she can pay her family for her stay. The video has gathered different reactions. With many appreciating the spirit of the lady, many are questioning her family members.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meeta Tushit Shah (@meetatushitshah)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Both heartening and strengthening? Met an eighty-nine year old lady climbing into the Mumbai local train in the afternoon, selling bracelets. I wished to buy all but couldn’t due to limited cash. She stated that she had to pay her family for her stay but didn’t give her address so the family wouldn’t face shame. Women empowerment indeed.”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “90 years old. Still earning with dignity. Independence at this age is inspiring, but no one should have to struggle like this—especially with family. Respect her strength. Respect our elders,” another user wrote, “I pity those children who don’t know how to value their parents hats off to the mother.”

The third comment read, “Oh God, this dadi i always look for her on trains but never end up meeting her again. I met her exactly on Mahashivratri last year and a year later I came across this reel. She’s so strong, i tried to help her by giving money but she refused, so I bought 10 bracelets from her instead. So happy to see her again.”

